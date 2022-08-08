Florida Gators kick off second week of fall camp under head coach Billy Napier

Florida football will begin the Billy Napier era needing to prove it belongs in the conversation with the best teams in the country.

The Gators, who are in their second week of fall camp, were not ranked in the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll, released Monday. Florida received 17 votes.

UF could find its way back into the Top 25 if can get off to a fast start to the 2022 season. The Gators will get two immediate tests — hosting No. 8 Utah in its opener Sept. 3, followed by a Sept. 10 matchup against No. 21 Kentucky at The Swamp.

Other preseason ranked teams on UF's schedule include No. 3 Georgia (Oct. 29, Jacksonville) and at No. 7 Texas A&M (Nov. 5).

Rankings aside, the Gators are just focused right now on fall camp and preparing for the season.

Here are three takeaways from the individual drills during UF's fifth practice on Monday.

Jaguars scout attends practice

Florida held its first practice in full pads on Monday. Contract drills ratcheted up with offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and running back position groups.

A scout from the Jacksonville Jaguars attended Monday's practice. NFL players and coaches made appearances during Napier's spring camp; even NFL exec Les Snead, the Los Angeles Rams’ general manager, was in Gainesville.

David Reese working out with linebackers

Outside linebacker David Reese, coming off an Achilles injury last season, continued to go through workouts with the returning linebackers.

"He’s been hit with the injury bug," UF linebacker Amari Burney said. "Sorry for him for that, but he came back with a smile on his face, right when he got back, he was ready to work."

Burney said when Brenton Cox Jr. took a practice off last week for graduation, Reese stepped into his spot and made some plays.

Who's marked for non-contact?

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp was in a non-contact jersey during the individual portion of Monday's practice. Safety Rashad Torrence II was in a blue jersey but on the sidelines as well, not doing drills with his position group.