Florida Gators wrap up first week of fall camp under new head coach Billy Napier

Florida held its fourth practice session of fall camp on Sunday. Individual drills were held inside the Florida Indoor Practice Facility due to rain and lightning,

Here are three takeaways from the individual drills:

• Linebackers continued to go through tackling circuit drills on Sunday. That's an area the Gators are looking to shore up after missed tackles on defense proved costly for UF last season. "We have made a big emphasis on tackling circuits," UF linebacker Amari Burney said. "We do it every day in the middle of practice. We do gator roll tackling, we do profile tackling, we do, you know, stripping the ball out, just trying to create turnovers.”

• Florida has brought officials into each of its four practices. That is by design. The Gators, who were the third-most penalized team in the SEC last season (104) behind only Arkansas and Mississippi State, are looking to play a more disciplined brand of football under Billy Napier.

• Quarterbacks continued to work on short and intermediate routes with receivers on Sunday. Tight end Jonathan Odom made a nice lunging catch in stride on a throw from quarterback Anthony Richardson.