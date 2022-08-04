Three quick takeaways from the Florida Gators' second fall football practice of 2022

Florida football held its second practice of fall camp at the outdoor practice fields on Thursday. Practice continues on Friday.

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open viewing period.

Xzavier Henderson shows some flash

Quarterbacks worked more on intermediate routes on Thursday, with some nice corner route throws to the sideline by quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller. Among wide receivers, sophomore Xzavier Henderson flashed, making a couple of leaping grabs close the sideline while keeping his body inbounds. One catch drew the praise of UF wide receivers coach Keary Colbert. Henderson, who has three TDs in his first two seasons, is being counted on for more production this season.

Chris Thomas Jr. back with Gators

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Chris Thomas Jr. was back practicing with the Gators on Thursday. A four-star recruit, Thomas was not on the roster in June and not on the initial training camp roster. Thomas appeared in one just game last season, the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF.

Starting tackle Richard Gouraige in non-contact jersey

Starting left tackle Richard Gouraige was in a non-contact jersey for the second straight day during the open viewing period. The 6-foot-5, 308-pounf Gouraige started 12 games at left tackle last season and has started 29 of 38 games in his UF career. Also in a non-contact jersey for UF was redshirt freshman safety Dakota Mitchell.