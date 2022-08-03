Three quick takeaways from Florida's first fall football practice with coach Billy Napier

Florida football held its first fall practice under Billy Napier in shorts and jerseys on Wednesday at UF's practice fields in Gainesville

Here are three quick takeaways from the 15-minute portion of practice open to the media.

Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller look sharp

No surprise, Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller lined up as the top two quarterbacks during individual drills. Both threw on time and on target to receivers and running backs out of the backfield. Louisiana transfer Montrell Johnson looked comfortable catching balls out of the backfield, but Lorenzo Lingard was scolded by running backs coach Jabbar Juluke for not taking the proper amount of steps on a screen route.

Five things:What to watch as Billy Napier opens his first fall camp with the Gators

Get a look:Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller throw during UF's first fall practice

Football schedule:Billy Napier happy to have 'formidable opponent' Utah in 2022 Gators football opener

O-line transfer Kamryn Waites impressive

Much of the hype has surrounded Louisiana transfer offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence this offseason, but another Louisiana player turned Gator offensive lineman, Kamryn Waites, looked impressive in blocking drills.

At 6-foot-8, 373 pounds, Waites is an imposing figure on the practice field. He appeared in three games for Napier's Rajun Cajuns last season, including postseason games against App State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game and Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl. Waites is projected as second on the depth chart at right tackle behind Michael Tarquin Sr.

Daejon Reynolds, Ricky Pearsall make grabs

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Daejon Reynolds and Arizona State transfer receiver Ricky Pearsall looked smooth and efficient running routes. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Reynolds red-shirted last season, making one catch against USF, and appears back to form after sitting out his final high school season in 2020 with a knee injury. Pearsall pulled up limping with a foot issue late in the 15-minute open period, but returned to practice later and is fine.