Report: Former Florida Gators football coach Dan Mullen mulling offer to join ESPN

From the sidelines to the studio, former Florida football coach Dan Mullen is considering joining ESPN as a studio analyst, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action HQ Sports.

Mullen, 50, was fired by Florida last November after posting a 34-15 record in four seasons with the Gators. UF reached the SEC football title game in 2020 but failed to win the league title, falling 52-46 to Alabama.

A home loss to LSU in 2020 the week before the SEC title game started a downward spiral that stretched into the 2021 season, as Mullen went 5-9 over his final 14 games.

Overall, Mullen has posted a 103-61 record as a head coach, going 69-46 at Mississippi State before being hired by UF in 2018.

After being fired in 2021, Mullen contributed to both the SEC Network's coverage of the SEC Championship and ESPN's coverage of the College Football Playoff Championship last January as a guest analyst.