3 takeaways from Florida football's Friday Night Lights: Aidan Mizell commits to UF

It was a night for high school players from around the state and the country to achieve their dream of working out at The Swamp on Friday night.

Here are three takeaways from Friday Night Lights, UF's annual football summer recruiting camp event.

Four-star receiver Aidan Mizell commits to Gators

The day began with a bang with the news of four-star 2023 receiver Aidan Mizell committing to the Gators late Friday afternoon.

Mizell, the 93rd ranked player in the Class of 2023 by ESPN, chose Florida over Tennessee and Alabama and did so with flair. He brought a couple of live baby gators to the commitment ceremony.

From Boone High in Orlando, Mizell has posted 60 catches for 1,176 yards and 20 TDs in his career, averaging 19.6 yards per catch.

The big recruiting weekend continues Saturday at UF with a cookout with recruits.

Andy Jean, Cormani McClain not seen in drills; Marcus Stokes is

A number of notable players who attended Friday Night Lights did not take part in drills, including five-star cornerback Cormani McClain of Lakeland, four-star receiver Andy Jean out of Miami and four-star cornerback Sharif Denson (Bartram Trail), who's already committed to UF.

Caden Jones, a 6-7, 305-pound three-star offensive lineman from De La Salle High in New Orleans, was among the most notable players to take part in drills. Fans at The Swamp also got a glimpse of Class of 2023 Florida four-star quarterback commitment Marcus Stokes (St. Augustine Nease), who made some nice throws.

Possible flipped recruits for UF?

Two players committed to other schools attended the event. One of note was four-star cornerback Dijon Johnson, a Tampa Wharton High standout in the Class of 2023 who is committed to Ohio State. There are some rumblings that Johnson, who returned three interceptions for 135 yards and had one fumble recovery last season, may flip to the Gators to play closer to home.

The other is Michael Mitchell, a four-star Class of 2023 running back from Middleburg, Fla., who is committed to Utah. Mitchell took part on drills on Friday night and is reportedly seeking an offer from Florida, though none has come of yet.