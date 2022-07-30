West Orange 4-star recruit Jordan Castell picks Gators over Alabama and Tennessee

Florida football landed a blue-chip defensive back recruit on Saturday when four-star West Orange safety Jordan Castell announced his commitment to the Gators.

Castell, in Gainesville this weekend for Friday Night Lights, made the announcement on a YouTube broadcast. An Orlando native, Castell said playing close to home factored into his decision.

"I can stay at home," said Castell, whose three finalists were UF, Alabama and Tennessee. "Family can watch me. Why would I make someone else in the state better when I can do it here."

Castell is No. 67 on the USA Today Florida Network top 100. Per the 247Sports composite, he's the 13th ranked safety in the Class of 2023 and the 202nd-ranked prospect in the country.

Football recruiting: Gators set to host many top targets at Friday Night Lights

A commitment and more:3 takeaways from Florida football's Friday Night Lights: Aidan Mizell commits to UF

Cormani McClain: Nation's No. 1 CB recruit out of Lakeland planning return date to the Swamp

Asked about the player Florida is getting, Castell responded: "They are getting a dog, straight. It's friends and all that, but I'm coming for somebody's spot, for real."

Castell said the relationships he built with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond also factored into his decision. Raymond joined Florida coach Billy Napier's staff in 2022 after nine years coaching LSU's defensive backs from 2012-21, where he developed future NFL standout defensive backs such as Eric Reid, Jamal Adams, Tre'Davious White and Tyran Mathieu.

"Check his resume and just look what that man did," Castell said. "I had went to work out for him. He just taught me so much through that period. He and I out there for three years. I'm going to be nasty."