Florida football's big recruiting weekend: 4-star receiver Andy Jean from Miami commits

Another coveted in-state recruit committed to Florida football on Saturday as Class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Andy Jean announced his pledge to the Gators.

Jean attended Friday Night Lights in Gainesville but did not work out. He made his announcement after Saturday's cookout for the event.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Jean, from Northwestern High in Miami, has 903 career receiving yards and eight TDs in two high school seasons. He is the 42nd ranked receiver by 247Sports in the Class of 2023 and the 332nd overall in the nation. He picked Florida over offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas and the Hurricanes, his hometown team.

Recruiting analyst: Andy Jean is 'a major get'

"Andy was a key target for a lot of people," said veteran South Florida recruiting analyst Larry Blustein. "I thought Miami would end up getting him because they need one of those go-to guys ... Andy is an outside receiver who is going to cause a lot of problems. This year I happen to think he's going to blow up."

Blustein said Jean is a complete receiver with good speed, hands and route-running skills.

"He's a major get," Blustein said. "He's going to end up in a situation where he's going to help that team and he's going to help them right away."

Jean joins four-star safety Jordan Castell and four-star receiver Aidan Mizell as 2023 players who have committed to UF this weekend. Overall, UF has landed 16 commitments for the 2023 class, with 14 coming within the state of Florida. The Gators' class is now rated 12th in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.