Live updates: Florida football hosting top recruits at Friday Night Lights at the Swamp

The Swamp will be buzzing with top high school prospects as Florida football holds its annual Friday Night Lights camp/recruiting event.

Many four- and five-star players are expected to be on the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The big in-state targets attending from the 2023 class include five-star Cormani McClain from Lakeland, five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba from IMG Academy in Bradenton, four-star receiver Andy Jean from Miami, four-star defensive lineman Kamran James from Orlando, and four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey from Chipley.

The Gators should also see some 2023 commitments, such as four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon (St. Petersburg), four-star cornerback Sharif Denson (Bartram Trail, St. Johns), and two four-stars from Buchholz Gavin Hill and Creed Whittemore (Buchholz).

A couple big-name quarterback prospects for 2024 are expected: Davi Belfort of Gulliver Prep in Miami, who has offers from Alabama and Arkansas, and borderline four/five-star quarterback DJ Lagway from Willis, Texas. Two Class of 2025 quarterbacks from Jacksonville should also be there — Mandarin's Tramell Jones Jr. and Trinity Christian's Colin Hurley.