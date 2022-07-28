Who's No. 1? Florida football releases jersey numbers for 2022 season

What's in a number? Plenty when it comes to the Florida Gators football and the jerseys that the players will wear this fall.

Florida released its football jersey numbers for the 2022 season earlier this week.

Here are some numbers to note.

Who will wear No. 1?

Ricky Pearsall, a transfer receiver from Arizona State, will wear No. 1 for the offense. The number was worn last season by wide receiver Jacob Copeland, who transferred to Maryland. Pearsall could provide a lift to UF's offense this season after catching 48 passes for 580 receiving yards and 4 TDs last season at ASU.

Who will wear Kaiir Elam's number 5?

Incoming freshman five-star recruit Kamari Wilson, the second-ranked safety in the nation per 27Sports Composite Rankings, will wear No. 5 for the defense. Wilson, a Fort Pierce native who played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, takes over the number for standout cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (23rd overall) by the Buffalo Bills.

Who is changing numbers?

Four returning players are changing numbers from last season: RB Nay’Quan Wright, No. 5 on offense (previously No. 6), OLB Chief Borders, No. 14 on defense (previously No. 36), WR Daejon Reynolds, No. 8 on offense (previously No. 81) and CB Jordan Young, No. 11 on defense (previously No. 31).

Here's the full UF roster, with jersey numbers:

0 Trey Dean III, S

0 Ja’Quavion Fraziars, WR

1 Brenton Cox Jr., OLB

1 Ricky Pearsall, WR

2 Amari Burney, ILB

2 Montrell Johnson, RB

3 Xzavier Henderson, WR

3 Jason Marshall Jr., CB

4 David Reese, OLB

4 Justin Shorter, WR

5 Kamari Wilson, S

5 Nay’Quan Wright, RB

6 Shemar James, ILB

7 Trevor Etienne, RB

7 Chris McClellan, DT

8 Jalen Kimber, CB

8 Daejon Reynolds, WR

9 Gervon Dexter, DT

9 Keon Zipperer, TE

10 Jack Miller III, QB

10 Miguel Mitchell, S

11 Jalen Kitna, QB

11 Jordan Young, CB

12 Caleb Douglas, WR

13 Kyle Engel, QB

13 Donovan McMillon, S

14 Chief Borders, OLB

14 Trent Whittemore, WR

15 Anthony Richardson, QB

15 Derek Wingo, LB

16 Tre’Vez Johnson, S

17 Max Brown, QB

17 Scooby Williams, ILB

18 Jack Anders, QB

18 Dante Zanders, TE

19 Alex Gonzalez, WR

20 Corey Collier Jr., S

21 Lorenzo Lingard Jr., RB

21 Desmond Watson, DT

22 Kahleil Jackson, WR

22 Rashad Torrence II, S

23 Jaydon Hill, CB

24 Avery Helm, CB

25 Ethan Pouncey, CB

26 Jeremy Crawshaw, P

26 Kamar Wilcoxson, S

27 Jadarrius Perkins, S

28 Devin Moore, CB

29 Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, WR

29 Trey Smack, K

30 Diwun Black, ILB

30 Taylor Spierto, WR

31 Cruz Rushing, S

33 Daniel Cross, WR

33 Princely Umanmielen, DL

34 Andrew Savaiinaea, OLB

35 Dakota Mitchell, S

35 William Sawyer, WR

36 Corneilus Barnes, RB

36 Bryce Capers, OLB

37 Javion Toombs, CB

37 Tyler Waxman, P

38 Carlson Joseph, RB

38 Cahron Rackley, S

40 Gabriel Ortiz, RB

40 Jacob Watkins, P

41 Justin Curtis, WR

42 Kenny Anyaehie, ILB

42 Rocco Underwood, LS

44 Jack Pyburn, OLB

45 Eddie Battle, RB

45 Marco Ortiz, LS

46 John Brady, P

47 Justin Pelic, ILB

48 Noah Keeter, TE

49 Adam Mihalek, K

50 Kaleb Boateng, OL

51 Ventrell Miller, ILB

52 Jalen Farmer, OL

52 Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., OLB

53 Chase Whitfield, LS

54 O’Cyrus Torrence, OL

56 Christian Williams, OL

57 David Conner, OL

58 Austin Barber, OL

59 Hayden Clem, OL

60 Jackson Crozier, OL

61 Nicolas Flynn, OL

64 Riley Simonds, OL

65 Kingsley Eguakun, OL

66 Jaelin Humphries, DL

66 Jake Slaughter, OL

67 Richie Leonard, OL

70 Michael Tarquin, OL

72 Josh Braun, OL

73 Mark Pitts, OL

74 Will Harrod, OL

75 Kamryn Waites, OL

76 Richard Gouraige, OL

77 Ethan White, OL

78 Yousef Mugharbil, OL

79 Jordan Herman, OL

81 Arlis Boardingham, TE

82 Ja’Markis Weston, WR

84 Nick Elksnis, TE

85 Scott Isacks III, TE

86 Jordan Pouncey, WR

87 Jonathan Odom, TE

88 Marcus Burke, WR

89 Hayden Hansen, TE

91 Justus Boone, DL

92 Jalen Lee, DL

93 Keenan Landry, DL

94 Tyreak Sapp, DL

95 Jamari Lyons, DL

96 Travis Freeman, K

97 Griffin McDowell, TE

98 TJ Murphy, DL

99 Lloyd Summerall III, OLB