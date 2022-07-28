Football recruiting: Gators set to host many top targets at Friday Night Lights

Four and five-star talent from around the country will descend on the Swamp on Friday night for UF's annual Friday Night Lights football camp and recruiting event.

The big targets attending from the 2023 class include five-star cornerback Cormani McClain from Lakeland, five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba from IMG Academy in Bradenton, four-star receiver Andy Jean from Miami, four-star defensive lineman Kamran James from Orlando, four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins from Alabama and four-star receiver Daquayvious Sorey from Chipley, who would convert to safety if he committed to the Gators.

A number of 2023 UF commitments also will attend the event, including four-star edge rusher Isaiah Nixon (St. Petersburg), four-star defensive lineman T.J. Searcy (Thomaston, Ga.), four-star cornerback Sharif Denson (Bartram Trail, St. Johns), four-star defensive lineman Gavin Hill (Buchholz), four-star receiver Creed Whittemore (Buchholz), four-star linebacker Knijeah Harris (IMG Academy, Bradenton), four-star running back Treyaun Webb (Jacksonville Trinity Christian) and four-star athlete Aaron Gates (Sharpsburg, Ga.).

Quarterbacks Davi Belfort and DJ Lagway expected to attend

Standouts from the 2024 and 2025 classes expected to attend include four-star 2024 linebacker Myles Graham of Atlanta, who is the son of former Gator running back Earnest Graham. Other Class of 2024 attendees include five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy in Bradenton, four-star athlete Fred Gaskin III of Ocala and quarterback Davi Belfort of Gulliver Prep in Miami, who has offers from Alabama and Arkansas. Borderline four/five-star quarterback DJ Lagway from Willis, Texas, also is expected to attend, but there is thought he may stay closer to home and commit to Texas A&M.

Two Class of 2025 quarterbacks from Jacksonville are expected to attend — Mandarin's Tramell Jones Jr. and Trinity Christian's Colin Hurley.

Malik Bryant picks Hurricanes

Four-star linebacker Malik Bryant of Orlando Jones High, a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2023, was originally slated to attend Friday Night Lights. But that now appears unlikely after Bryant committed down state to Miami on Wednesday.