Ocala offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler, who originally picked UF, commits to Miami

Trinity Catholic senior offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler announced Thursday night that he has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

On July 18, during North Central Florida Media Day at Hotel Indigo in Gainesville, the three-star recruit out of Ocala said he would decide between UM, Florida and Florida State today, July 28, his mother’s birthday.

“Gods plan 305 let’s go,’’ Kinsler posted on Twitter.

It's bittersweet news for the Gators, who originally got a commitment from the 6-foot-7, 335-pounder in June.

At media day, Kinsler said, “I feel like I rushed the process" when he committed on June 19. I wanted to look around more."

More football recruiting:Gators set to host many top targets at Friday Night Lights

SEC Media Days:Florida football coach Billy Napier more about substance than style

NIL debate:Accusations fly regarding QB Jaden Rashada, NIL and his commitment to Miami over Florida

Second recruit in two days to pick Miami over Florida

Kinsler announced his decommitment from UF soon after he visited Miami, leading to speculation the Hurricanes were his future destination. He is ranked the No. 85 offensive tackle in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

When asked earlier this month if NIL packages would play a major role in the school he chooses, Kinsler said it would matter but added he considers that no more or less of a factor than his relationship with coaches and his love of a school.

“They’re all about the same,” he said.

Accusations and debate about NIL offers heated up in June when four-star California quarterback Jaden Rashada chose the Hurricanes over the Gators, among other teams. Kinsler is the second recruit in two days to pick Miami over UF. The first was four-star linebacker Malik Bryant of Orlando.

John Patton contributed to this report