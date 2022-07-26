Florida linemen Gervon Dexter Sr., O’Cyrus Torrence land on Outland Trophy list

Kevin Brockway

Gainesville Sun

Florida Gators sophomore defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. and junior offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List by the Football Writers Association of America on Tuesday.

Torrence followed UF head coach Billy Napier as a transfer from Louisiana, where he earned first team All-Sun Belt honors in 2021. At 6-foot-5 and 347 pounds, Torrence, of Greensburg, La., projects to start at guard for the Gators this season. He has earned preseason All-SEC honors by Athlon, Phil Steele, and at SEC Media Days.

Preseason honors:UF's Gervon Dexter, O'Cyrus Torrence make Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-American Teams

Football schedule:Billy Napier happy to have 'formidable opponent' Utah in 2022 Gators football opener

On the line:Florida defensive line in development, with new players and a new leader in Sean Spencer

Dexter Sr. started 9 of 13 games for the Gators last season, finishing fifth on the team in tackles with 51. He had 12 multi-tackle performances, including posting nine tackles against Alabama and nine tackles against UCF. He also ranked second on the team in quarterback hurries with seven.

The Outland Trophy is given to the best interior lineman in football. Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis won the award last season.