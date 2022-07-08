Florida's recruiting momentum continues as Eugene Wilson III commits to Gators' 2023 class

Florida and head coach Billy Napier landed a verbal commitment Friday from an in-state playmaker ranked inside the top-150 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Eugene Wilson III, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete out of Tampa (Fl.) Gaither, committed to the Gators over scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Alabama and 20 additional Division I programs.

"First and foremost I would love to thank god for his blessings and leading me to the position I sit in today. Throughout this process my beautiful family has been by my side, and I can't thank them enough for that! I appreciate all of my little leagues/high school coaches, and Team Tampa for helping me grow to love and respect this game the way I do. And last but not least I wanna say thank you to all of the other college coaches who believed that I could come and make a different in their program...," Wilson posted on his Twitter account. "I wish you all the best. With all that being said, I will be furthering my education and talent at the University of Florida.

Wilson, the son of Eugene Wilson, an Illinois product who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, is ranked the No. 10 athlete and the No. 147 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite at the time of his commitment.

David Whitley:It's too soon to declare doomsday over Florida Gators football recruiting

More:ESPN Radio play-by-play announcer Sean Kelley chosen as next 'Voice of the Florida Gators'

College football:SEC should eye further expansion to polish football prowess – on one condition | Toppmeyer

Wilson officially visited the Gators on June 10, a week after an official visit in College Station to see the Aggies program.

A two-way player at Gaither, Wilson hauled in 62 passes for 925 yards and seven touchdowns while playing wideout during his junior season.

He also recorded 23 tackles, four interceptions and five pass break-ups.

Wilson is the third commitment for the Gators in the span of 24 hours after UF landed pledges Thursday from four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb.

The Gators now have 12 commitments in the class of 2023 following Wilson’s pledge.