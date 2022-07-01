University of Florida paying $1M to all three coordinators on Billy Napier's football staff

Associated Press and Gator Sports

Florida is paying each of coach Billy Napier's three Gators football coordinators $1 million annually.

Offense coordinator Rob Sale and co-defensive coordinators Sean Spencer and Patrick Toney will make seven-figure salaries, according to contracts shared Friday. UF released the documents to fulfill public records requests. The school had previously disclosed details of Napier's deal.

Napier ended up spending $6.325 million of a $7.5 million pool for his 10 on-field assistants. Strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke will make $750,000, bringing Napier's staff total to a little more than $7 million.

Hocke's salary likely puts him among the top five of strength coaches in the nation. Strength and conditioning coordinator Nick Savage made $450,000 last year after receiving a raise in 2020.

UF gave Napier another $5 million pool to hire his support staff. Each of Napier's assistants signed two-year deals.

What other Gators coaches make

Cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond will make $725,000 annually, followed by outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson ($550,000), receivers coach Keary Colbert ($500,000), running backs coach Jabbar Juluke ($450,000), inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman ($425,000) and tight ends coach William Peagler ($425,000). Offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, who followed Napier to Gainesville from Louisiana-Lafayette, will get $250,000 a year.

Florida hired Napier to replace Dan Mullen in November, giving the Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year a salary that begins at $7.1 million annually and increases by $100,000 each year.

Napier's contract includes all the usual perks afforded football coaches in Gainesville: the use of two luxury cars, a suite for football games and personal use of the University Athletic Association's jets. He also has the potential to make more than $1.5 million in annual bonuses, including $1 million for winning a national championship.