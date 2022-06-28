UF's Gervon Dexter, O'Cyrus Torrence make Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-American Teams

A pair of Florida Gators football players have been named to the Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-America teams, the foundation announced this week.

Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred to UF from Louisiana prior to the spring semester, was named to the first-team offense, while junior defensive tackle Gervon Dexter earned a place on the second-team defense.

The Walter Camp 2022 Preseason All-America teams, the longest-running All-America team in the nation, are comprised of 50 players across 32 schools representing eight NCAA Division I conferences.

As a junior at Louisiana in 2021, Torrence started and appeared in 11 games with the Ragin' Cajuns, and he was a driving force behind a protection unit that allowed just 1.86 sacks per contest last season. Louisiana's offense finished the season ranked 10th nationally in total offense and 18th in total touchdowns, and Torrence earned Joe Moore Award semifinalist honors for the second consecutive season for his efforts with the program.

During Dexter's sophomore season with the Gators, he appeared in every game with the program, including nine starts along the defensive line. In Florida's final game of the 2022 season, the loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl, Dexter registered a team-high nine tackles, eight of which were solo tackles, to go along with a tackle for a loss. He finished the season with 51 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.