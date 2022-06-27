Sharif Denson, four-star cornerback out of Jacksonville, commits to Florida's 2023 class

A little over 24 hours removed from Jaden Rashada's decision to commit to Miami over Florida, UF's 2023 recruiting class got right back on track Monday night with a commitment from a four-star in-state prospect.

Sharif Denson, a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback out of Jacksonville's Bartram Trail, verbally committed to the Gators, just five days from an unofficial visit to UF and 10 days removed from camping at Texas A&M. Denson also recently picked up an offer from the Hurricanes, though he named a top-five May 9 of Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State, South Carolina and FSU.

QB selection:Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Miami over Florida Gators, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss

Recruit flip:Florida gets commitment from four-star Lakewood edge Isaiah Nixon after he flips from UCF

Hometown talent:Florida lands pledge from 2023 DL Gavin Hill; he joins Buchholz teammate Creed Whittemore

With Sharif Denson, Gators climb in overall rankings

A top-250 prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings, Denson is listed as the No. 24 cornerback in the 2023 class, and he gives the Gators a valuable addition after missing out on AJ Harris and Tony Mitchell, a pair of highly touted defensive backs headed to Georgia and Alabama, respectively.

Denson's commitment gives the Gators nine committed prospects in the 2023 class and continues UF's rise in 247Sports' team rankings. Florida, which sat at No. 48 just a week prior, is now listed at No. 28 overall following the addition of Denson.

Work remains to be done when it comes to building a top-25 recruiting class, but the Gators appear to be back on the right side of things after their pursuit of Rashada ended in disappointment Sunday.