Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Miami over Florida Gators, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada verbally committed Sunday to the University of Miami over four SEC programs: Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU.

"Thank you to every coach who has recruited me and built a relationship with me. That will last a lifetime with me, so, with that being said," Rashada said on CBS Sports, "I would like to announce I'll be committing to the University of Miami. Go Canes."

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound signal caller is ranked the No. 45 overall prospect and the No. 7 quarterback in 247Sports’ composite rankings after accruing 2,700 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior. Rashada’s brother, Ramon Rashada, recently committed to play defensive back at Ole Miss.

Weekend addition:Florida lands pledge from 2023 DL Gavin Hill; he joins Buchholz teammate Creed Whittemore

Recruiting news: Manning sighting on campus explained; QB on Gators' radar changes timeline

Exclusive:West Orange four-star DB Jordan Castell announces his top 3 schools

California quarterback delayed his announcement until this weekend

Rashada initially planned to commit June 18, but he opted to push his commitment back a week, citing a need to dwell on his decision further. Rashada scheduled a midweek official visit with the Hurricanes, and the belief leading up to his announcement was Miami and first-year UM head coach Mario Cristobal had taken the lead when it came to the four-star prospect’s recruitment.

The Gators continued to recruit Rashada until Sunday’s announcement — and UF may continue to push for a flip until his recruitment concludes — but it wasn’t enough to keep him away from verbally committing to the ‘Canes.

"Miami just felt like home when I went there the second time," Rashada said. "It's really just California vibes, so I guess that set it off a little bit."

The Gators have offered scholarships to 11 rising seniors, according to 247Sports, including Rashada and the No. 1 prospect in the class, Arch Manning, who verbally committed Thursday to Texas. Only three of the 11 — Brookwood (Ga.) quarterback Dylan Lonergan, East Surry (N.C) quarterback Folger Boaz and Martin Luther King (Detroit) quarterback Malachi Nelson — remain uncommitted.