Florida lands pledge from 2023 DL Gavin Hill; he joins Buchholz teammate Creed Whittemore

Florida football landed its third commitment within the span of six days when Buchholz High standout Gavin Hill committed to the program Saturday night.

"We staying home," Hill, wearing an orange Florida shirt, said on Instagram. "We staying home, baby. RIP my grandfather."

A 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive lineman, Hill is ranked the No. 38 defensive lineman and the No. 54 overall prospect from the state of Florida in the 2023 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Gators gone:Three returning players no longer on Florida Gators football roster

Recruiting update:Can Gators land quarterback Jaden Rashada? Florida enters critical stretch in recruiting

More recruiting:Trinity Catholic tackle Tommy Kinsler verbally commits to Florida's 2023 class

Gators grab another commitment in a busy week

Hill, who picked up an offer June 15 from the Gators, recently described being recruited to UF by his Bobcats teammate, Creed Whittemore, who himself committed to his hometown program.

"Creed is definitely in my ear," Hill told The Gainesville Sun's Ainslie Lee. "He's like, 'You're about to commit. You might as well come on and commit. We're going to live together.'."

Hill also holds scholarship offers from Miami, Auburn, Kentucky and UCF, though he admitted the Gators may have had an advantage coming into his recruitment. Hill, a Gainesville native, previously called nearby UF his "dream school" before Saturday's commitment.

"Florida is definitely a top school," Hill said. "It's always been my dream school since growing up."

Now, Hill's dream has come one step closer to becoming a reality with Saturday's decision to verbally commit to the program. He's the eighth prospect to join Florida's recruiting class, which now ranked inside the top-40 in 247Sports' team rankings.

The Gators kicked off the week by landing a commitment Sunday from Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler, and by Tuesday UF flipped Isaiah Nixon from UCF following his official visit in Gainesville over the weekend.