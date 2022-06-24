Florida running back Demarkcus Bowman intends to enter NCAA transfer portal

The Gators' backfield took a hit Friday with Demarkcus Bowman's decision to transfer from the Florida football program, a source confirmed to The Gainesville Sun.

Bowman is the fourth UF player to exit the program within the last week, following the departures of Mordecai McDaniel, Fenley Graham and Chris Thomas Jr.

Bowman seemingly confirmed his imminent departure on social media, saying "I love the Ville", followed by a sad face emoji, on his Twitter account.

It's not Bowman's first time seeking out a new college destination. A former standout at Lakeland High, Bowman initially signed with Clemson University as a five-star prospect before opting to transfer after the 2020 season.

Lakeland's Bowman found plenty of competition at UF

During his first season with the program, Bowman found himself behind Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright on Florida's depth chart, resulting in just four appearances during the 2021 campaign. He finished the season with just 14 carries for 81 yards, though Bowman was expected to compete for a larger role during coach Billy Napier's inaugural season with the program.

Wright missed the majority of spring practice due to his ongoing recovery from an ankle injury, and Bowman spent much of spring competing with Lorenzo Lingard and sophomore running back Montrell Johnson for carries as a result. But Bowman capped the spring with a rough performance in the Blue team's 34-0 victory, a game in which he fumbled twice and spent time on special teams.

With Wright returning in time for the regular season, and the Gators adding freshman Trevor Etienne over the summer, Bowman has opted to transfer once again rather than compete in UF's reloaded backfield.

Despite another departure from the roster, the Gators remain above the 85-man scholarship limit — a sign Bowman is just the latest player to exit the program, not the last.