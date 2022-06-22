Three returning players no longer on Florida Gators football roster

The Florida football roster was missing the names and profile pages of three players Wednesday afternoon, signaling an end to their time with the program.

Fenley Graham Jr., Mordecai McDaniel and Chris Thomas Jr. are no longer listed on Florida's roster as of June 22, and a source close to the program confirmed the players are no longer with the team.

All of the players participated in spring practice under first-year UF coach Billy Napier.

Originally Marcus Burke's profile also was not visible, but UF said that was an error. The Jacksonville native, who also participated in spring practice, is expected to contribute in a depleted wide receiver room after hauling in a pair of receptions as a freshman.

Recruiting news:Manning sighting on campus explained; QB on Gators' radar changes timeline

Walk-ons:Billy Napier confirms scholarships to walk-ons, focuses on building Florida Gators' roster

Spring practice:3 takeaways from Florida Gators' 13th football practice under head coach Billy Napier

Graham, an athlete out of Lakeland, was in line to compete at wide receiver, in addition to the role of either kick or punt return specialist for the Gators. He played primarily on special teams and as a reserve defensive back during his first two seasons in Gainesville.

Thomas, a redshirt freshman out of Tallahassee, made his collegiate debut Dec. 23 against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl, and he was competing for a reserve role on UF's defensive line.

McDaniel appeared in 23 games over two seasons, including each of UF's contests during the 2021 season, albeit in a reserve role.

Despite the departures, the Gators are still above the 85-man scholarship limit, meaning there's still some work to be done when it comes to trimming Florida's roster for the upcoming season.