Florida gets commitment from four-star Lakewood edge Isaiah Nixon after he flips from UCF

Florida’s 2023 class landed a commitment Tuesday from Lakewood High (Fla.) defensive lineman/edge rusher Isaiah Nixon, who de-committed from the University of Central Florida just 24 hours prior to his commitment to the Gators and head coach Billy Napier.

Nixon, who is ranked the No. 26 edge rusher in 247Sports’ composite rankings, is coming off an official visit to Florida over the weekend. He opted Monday to back off his pledge to UCF after thanking the program for recruiting him.

“First, I would like to thank the University of Central Florida for the opportunity to go through their recruiting process. The recruiting process has been awesome. I had the opportunity to meet and come in contact with some amazing people! Unfortunately, today I am de-committing from UCF,” Nixon posted on his social media accounts. “This was a very tough decision for me, but ultimately it was a decision that needed to be made.”

Isaiah Nixon made official visit over the weekend

During his official visit on June 18, Nixon indicated a commitment to the Gators was on the horizon by tagging an Instagram post with the caption “In the swamp, feel like I’m a gator, riding with the gators” and subsequently erasing photos of himself in UCF apparel.

Less than 48 hours later, the Gators have officially flipped Nixon from UCF, resulting in UF landing its highest-rated commit in the class of 2023. Nixon is the seventh prospect to join Florida’s current recruiting class.

During his junior season at Lakewood in St. Petersburg, Fla., Nixon registered 75 tackles and 10 sacks in 11 games, according to MaxPreps.