Florida coach Billy Napier named to Furman University Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Florida football head coach Billy Napier is being inducted into Furman University's Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022, the school announced Tuesday.
During Napier's four-year tenure with the program, Furman experienced significant success, and he continues to hold passing records with the program.
Napier starred as Furman's quarterback from 1999-2002 and helped lead the program to a pair of Southern Conference Championships, including during the 2001 season, which also saw the Paladins post a 12-3 record and a NCAA I-AA (FCS) national runner-up finish.
Napier was named a two-time All-SoCon selection, and he continues to hold several records with the program, including the all-time career completion percentage (64.5) and the single-game completion percentage (100), the latter of which Napier achieved in a 24-17 victory over Georgia Southern in the I-AA playoff semifinals, which snapped GSU's 39-game home winning streak.
Furman will announce additional details at a later time, including the date, location and time for the enshrinement ceremony, according to the school.