Recruiting: Trinity Catholic tackle Tommy Kinsler verbally commits to Florida's 2023 class

Florida football’s 2023 recruiting class picked up a Father’s Day commitment from a local offensive lineman.

Tommy Kinsler, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle out of Trinity Catholic High in Ocala, committed Sunday to the Gators, less than 24 hours after completing an official visit to Florida.

Kinsler, who is ranked the No. 85 offensive tackle in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings, is UF’s third pledge along the offensive line, joining IMG Academy’s Knijeah Harris and Rockledge’s Bryce Lovett as verbal commits.

Recruiting news: Manning sighting on campus explained; QB on Gators' radar changes timeline

Recruiting:Florida Gators football lands commitment from three-star OL target Bryce Lovett

More recruiting:IMG Academy OL Knijeah Harris commits to Florida over Georgia, LSU

Tommy Kinsler made several unofficial visits to Gainesville

Kinsler has an official visit scheduled June 24 to Miami, in addition to an upcoming visit with Rutgers University. Rutgers landed a verbal commitment June 12 from Mozell Williams, a 6-foot-5 offensive lineman from nearby Hawthorne High.

An Ocala native, Kinsler has taken nearly double-digit unofficial visits to UF within the previous calendar year, including the majority of the 2021 season, former coach Dan Mullen’s final season in Gainesville.

Despite having a new head coach in the building in Billy Napier, in addition to co-offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, the Gators were able to remain a factor in Kinsler’s recruitment, resulting in Sunday’s verbal commitment.

With the addition of Kinsler, the Gators have six commitments in the 2023 class.