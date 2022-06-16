Mark your calendar: October game vs. Missouri will be Florida Gators homecoming

Florida football will host Missouri for the program's annual homecoming game, and first under head coach Billy Napier, on Saturday, Oct. 8, UF announced Thursday.

The Gators previously hosted Missouri for homecoming during the 2018 season, with the Tigers securing the 38-17 victory, which marked one of Florida's three losses on the season in former coach Dan Mullen's first season with the program. Last season, the Gators secured a 42-0 victory over Vanderbilt on homecoming.

The all-time series between Florida and Missouri began in 1965, though it's become an annual event since the Tigers joined the Southeastern Conference. Heading into the 2022 season, the series is tied at 5-5.

Single-game Florida Gators football tickets for the 2022 season go on sale June 21.