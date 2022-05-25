Gators football schedule: Florida vs. Georgia rivalry has a kickoff time for CBS

Kickoff times are beginning to trickle out for the 2022 Florida football season, coach Billy Napier’s first at the helm.

The Gators will take on the defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, on Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on CBS.

The contest in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field marks the 100th matchup between UF and UGA. The SEC Eastern Division rivals first met on the field during the 1915 season, and the game has since been an annual rivalry in all but seven seasons.

The game has been played in Jacksonville since 1933, with the exception of the 1994 and 1995 seasons, when the stadium was undergoing renovations. The Bulldogs hold a 53-44-2 lead in the series with the Gators.

A week after UGA’s first national championship in 41 years, Napier congratulated the Bulldogs on their accomplishment.

“First of all, congratulations to University of Georgia, right? Kirby Smart, his staff, his team, an incredible year, right? We certainly recognize that.” he said. “I know a lot of those people in that building, so it's a significant accomplishment.”

Florida-Florida State will be on ABC on Black Friday

While the Florida-Georgia kickoff time may not come as a surprise, Florida’s kickoff with another rival has an atypical setup.

The Gators will hit the road to face Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, which falls on a Friday rather than the traditional Saturday contest. The UF-FSU game will be broadcast on ABC.

UF opens the 2022 season with three straight home games: Utah on Sept. 3, Kentucky on Sept. 10 and USF on Sept. 17. The first road game is Sept. 24 at Tennessee.

The 2022 season will mark the first season in 33 years without longtime UF broadcaster Mick Hubert, who announced his retirement Thursday prior to UF baseball's final regular-season series.