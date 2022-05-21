Florida football lands commitment from Arizona State wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Midway through his first spring camp with the Florida program, head coach Billy Napier acknowledged the Gators needed additional players at a variety of positions, and the belief was the wide receiver unit was among the groups Napier intended to target in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Five weeks removed from the Orange and Blue game, the Gators have bolstered their wideout unit with the addition of Arizona State transfer wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Napier confirmed the addition of Pearsall by tweeting a smiling face with sunglasses emoji, which Napier has repeatedly used to signal the Gators have received a commitment, regardless of whether the commitment is private or public.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Pearsall took an official visit to UF over the final weekend in April, and soon Pearsall narrowed his final decision to Florida or remaining inside the Pac-12 and transferring to Oregon. In his redshirt sophomore season with the Sun Devils, Pearsall led the team in receiving with 48 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns.

The addition of Pearsall brings the Gators to 11 scholarship wide receivers, and he'll arrive as the second-most experienced wideout behind fifth-year starter, and fellow transfer, Justin Shorter.

Now, he’ll head across the country and join a Florida passing attack led by quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was one of multiple UF players to meet with Pearsall and his family during his brief stay in Gainesville. The Gators also landed a commitment from Buchholz High wide receiver Creed Whittemore, the younger brother of UF wide receiver Trent Whittemore.