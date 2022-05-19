Oh My! Mick Hubert retiring as Voice of the Gators after UF baseball series this weekend

Scott Carter

Special to Gator Sports

As the longtime "Voice of the Gators," Mick Hubert has called national championships, momentous plays and more than 2,500 games at Florida.

After 33 years, Hubert — known for his signature "Oh My!" — is calling it a career.

Hubert, 68, informed Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin earlier this week that he is retiring following the UF-South Carolina baseball series this weekend at Condron Ballpark.

"That's going to be it,'' said Hubert, who has called every UF football game since the 1989 season opener. "This wasn't the end of a five-year plan. I don't know if I can explain how I knew, but I knew. I had been considering this for a little while. I just had to do some praying about it and enjoy every game."

Hubert and his wife Judi sold their Gainesville home recently and plan to relocate to Sarasota.

"Five years ago, I'd probably told you I was going to do it until I was at least 80,'' Hubert told floridagators.com. "That was five years ago. A couple of years ago, I started changing. I had a change of heart. Only God can change a person's heart. I'm just being obedient right now."

The Gators announced Hubert's hiring on May 4, 1989, as he replaced David Steele as the "Voice of the Gators." He is the only broadcaster in history to call national championship wins for the same school in college football (three), men's basketball (two), and baseball (one).

He stopped doing radio play-by-play for baseball after the 2017 season but continues to call games for the SEC Network and its streaming services.

Mick Hubert will be in SEC Network booth this weekend

Hubert has worked with several different analysts throughout his career at Florida, most prominently Lee McGriff in football, Mark Wise and Lee Humphrey in basketball, and Nick Belmonte and Jeff Cardozo in baseball.

Belmonte, a former UF baseball player, veteran announcer, and scout, has been with Hubert from the beginning. They will be in the SEC Network booth for the Gators-South Carolina series today through Saturday.

"It's been an amazing 33 years together with 530 broadcasts, 1,600 hours on the air — or 65 days of our life. And I loved every minute of it," Belmonte said. "In many ways, he is the best 'teammate' I ever had!"

When asked what broadcasts stand out the most, Hubert said the national championships are moments he will cherish forever.

In 33 years, Hubert has never missed a game due to sickness. He only missed a few men's basketball games because of conflicts with football.

The University Athletic Association will have an in-stadium recognition of Hubert's career on the video board during this weekend's baseball series. There are also plans to honor Hubert at a football game this fall.