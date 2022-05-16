Florida Gators football lands commitment from three-star OL target Bryce Lovett

Florida football’s class of 2023 continues to gain momentum following a quiet start to coach Billy Napier’s first full class with the program.

UF landed its fourth commitment in as many weeks Monday with the addition of Bryce Lovett, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive tackle prospect out of Rockledge (Fla.).

Lovett, whose verbal commitment occurred on his birthday, pledged to the Gators over offers from Missouri, Iowa State and Louisville.

A hometown signing:321preps Notebook: Rockledge's Bryce Lovett commits to Gators

USA Today Top 100:Welcome to the Year of the Wide Receiver

UF recruiting:IMG Academy OL Knijeah Harris commits to Florida over Georgia, LSU

Recruiting update:Tight end recruit de-commits to Clemson, sets official visit to Florida

Gators now have five commitments for 2023 class

In a message posted to his Twitter account, Lovett credited his family, friends and the Rockledge High coaching staff.

Lovett’s commitment gives the Gators five commitments in the Class of 2023, which is currently ranked No. 30 nationally by 247Sports, and he’s the second offensive lineman to verbally pledge to Florida within a 10-day span.

IMG Academy offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, the No. 18 interior offensive line prospect in the current recruiting class, committed to UF back on May 7.