Recruiting update: Tight end recruit de-commits to Clemson, sets official visit to Florida

Zachary Huber

Gators Wire

Three-star tight end Reid Mikeska backed off his commitment to Clemson on Thursday night and wasted little time setting up an official visit to Florida.

Swamp247 reported that he'll take one to the Swamp from June 17 through the 19. Mikeska also said that he'll unofficially visit Oklahoma before his trip to Florida and Miami after his official.

Head coach Billy Napier and tight ends coach William Peagler are aiming to sign one tight end this cycle after all the injuries the program suffered at the position this spring.

Peagler didn't stop recruiting Mikeska while he was committed to the Tigers. He went out to Texas to see him during the spring evaluation period last week and plans to stop by next week. He said Florida's decision to still recruit him while he gave his pledge to another school meant a lot to him.

Mikeska hails from Cypress, Texas, and is ranked as the 484th best player overall and the 26th best at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.

UF coach Mike Peterson goes to Georgia to see 4-star lineman

Florida sent outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson to stop by Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, Georgia, to check out four-star defensive lineman TJ Searcy on Wednesday, according to Gators Online.

The Gators originally offered Searcy in mid-February. After receiving the scholarship, he wasted little time scheduling and making the trip to the Swamp on March 18.

Searcy has already built a strong relationship with Peterson because he spent a lot of time recruiting him to South Carolina over the last few years.

He said he’ll likely take an official visit to Florida. Besides the Orange and Blue, Searcy plans to officially visit Clemson and South Carolina. Tennessee, Georgia and Florida State are some other schools that factor highly in his recruitment.

The 247Sports composite ranks Searcy as the 243rd-best player nationally and the 34th best at his position. The Seminoles hold the lone crystal ball for him.