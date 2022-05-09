Florida Gators welcome pair of 2022 signees to campus: David Conner, Trevor Etienne

Florida coach Billy Napier has utilized the term “talent acquisition business” when discussing the program’s approach to the recruiting trail, for high school prospects and for collegiate players looking to make the move to Gainesville from another university.

While Napier and his coaching staff scour the country for recruits, more talent arrived on campus this weekend.

The Gators welcomed offensive lineman David Conner and running back Trevor Etienne, a pair of signees in the 2022 class, to the UF campus Sunday prior to the start of the Summer C semester, which commenced Monday.

Conner and Etienne bring the total number of high school enrollees in Napier’s inaugural recruiting class to five. The Gators added Chris McClellan, Devin Moore and Kamari Wilson as early enrollees in January, in addition to five transfers, meaning UF has enrolled 10 players under Napier.

Early arrival to Gainesville campus

Conner and Etienne now have an opportunity to acclimate to UF and get a start in the weight room before Florida’s 13 remaining signees arrive in June, in time for the Summer B semester.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Conner from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High, who committed in August 2021, is considered to be a project early into his UF career after making the move from defense to offense after his sophomore year of high school football. He has ideal size for the left tackle position, but it’s uncertain when he’ll be able to see the field for the Gators outside of a reserve role.

Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, provides the Gators with another boost in the backfield behind the rotation of Demarkcus Bowman, Montrell Johnson, Lorenzo Lingard and Nay’Quan Wright.

Trevor Etienne, who committed in January, was the No. 14 running back in the 247Sports composite coming out of Jennings High in Jennings, La.

Like Conner, he isn’t expected to vie for playing time upon arriving in Gainesville, but he wouldn’t be the first true freshman running back under Napier to significantly contribute in their first season at the collegiate level, as Johnson rushed for 853 yards and 12 touchdowns at Louisiana prior to transferring to UF.