IMG Academy OL Knijeah Harris commits to Florida over Georgia, LSU

Florida’s 2023 class landed a commitment Saturday from offensive lineman Knijeah Harris, giving the Gators their second commitment from IMG Academy in as many cycles.

The 6-foot-4 Harris from Port St. Lucie committed to the Gators live on CBS Sports after narrowing his decision to five schools, with Florida perceived to be near the top of his list following multiple unofficial visits to the program throughout spring camp.

Florida recruiting:JUCO offensive tackle Jordan Herman commits to Billy Napier's 2022 class at Florida

Class of 2023:Eustis WR Tyree Patterson becomes first 2023 prospect to commit to Billy Napier at Florida

Former Gators in the NFL:Five Florida players get shot at playing in the NFL after signing as undrafted free agents

Harris is ranked a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he received interest from Georgia and LSU in the weeks leading up to his commitment.

But UF's offensive line coaches, Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton, managed to secure Harris’ pledge, giving the Gators their third commitment in the class of 2023 and just the second prospect to publicly commit to the Gators under head coach Billy Napier.

UF landed a verbal commitment back on Aug. 26, 2021, from Jacksonville-area athlete Aaron Gates, and wide receiver Tyree Patterson became the second member of UF’s 2023 class when it committed to the Gators on April 17, just three days after visiting for Florida’s Orange and Blue game.