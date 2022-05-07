Buchholz standout Creed Whittemore commits to Billy Napier's 2023 recruiting class at UF

The Florida football program landed its second commitment within the span of an hour Saturday with a commitment from Creed Whittemore, an athlete from Buchholz High School and the younger brother of UF wide receiver Trent Whittemore.

"100% COMMITTED," Whittemore posted on social media. "Let's ride #gatornation."

A 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete who's rated the No. 223 overall prospect by 247Sports, Whittemore was named The Gainesville Sun’s Big School Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 after he led the Bobcats to a 12-2 record under center, although he is projected to play wide receiver rather than quarterback at the next level.

Gainesville's own:Noah Keeter rises from Florida walk-on to spring game star at tight end

See the video:Two of Gainesville's own: Anthony Richardson to Trent Whittemore in UF spring practice

Gators podcast: Recruiting around the state, the transfer portal and other UF sports news

Creed Whittemore will follow brother Trent to UF

Regardless of where he’ll line up in college, Whittemore passed for nearly 2,200 yards, rushed for 760 yards and accounted for 32 touchdowns during the 2021 season with Buchholz, where his father, Mark Whittemore, has worked for a decade as head coach.

Heading into his senior season with the program, Whittemore holds scholarship offers from 18 programs, including UCF, Wake Forest and West Virginia. But an offer from UF was ultimately too enticing for Whittemore to pass up.

Whittemore's commitment came exactly an hour after IMG Academy offensive lineman Knijeah Harris committed to the Gators in a ceremony broadcast on CBS Sports.