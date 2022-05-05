Five Florida players get shot at playing in the NFL after signing as undrafted free agents

Florida had just three players selected in the NFL draft, held last week in Las Vegas, marking the program’s fewest draft picks in a decade.

But Kaiir Elam (Buffalo Bills), Zachary Carter (Cincinnati Bengals) and Dameon Pierce (Houston Texans) are not the only former Gators who have a chance to see the field in 2022 as rookies in the National Football League.

At the conclusion of the seventh round, five Gators from the 2021 team signed as undrafted free agents.

Jeremiah Moon

Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon was projected to hear his name called in the sixth or seventh round, but he ultimately went undrafted.

Moon, who suffered three season-ending injuries during his six-year career with the Gators, has signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent.

Malik Davis

Running back Malik Davis is following Pierce to the Lone Star State, having signed a free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Davis was Florida's starter at running back for 12 of 13 games last season, rushing 92 times for 487 yards and five touchdowns. He also hauled in 23 receptions for 217 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns.

Tyrone Truesdell and Antonio Valentino

Prior to last season, defensive tackles Tyrone Truesdell (Auburn) and Antonio Valentino (Penn State) arrived at UF through the NCAA transfer portal.

Having completed their collegiate careers in Gainesville, the duo will now begin professional careers in the same location.

Truesdell and Valentino are headed to the Meadowlands, signing with the New York Giants.

Jean Delance

Rounding out UF’s list of undrafted free agent signees is another transfer: offensive lineman Jean Delance.

A three-year starter for the Gators after transferring from Texas, Delance was an interesting prospect in the draft, with several teams impressed by his athleticism and prowess in pass protection.

But Delance’s film left something to be desired, and he struggled in the run game during his UF career.

Nevertheless, the Chicago Bears remained intrigued and signed Delance to a free agent deal within 24 hours of the conclusion of draft.