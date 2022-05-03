JUCO offensive tackle Jordan Herman commits to Billy Napier's 2022 class at Florida

The Florida football program continues to bolster the roster in preparation for head coach Billy Napier’s inaugural season with UF.

The Gators have added Jordan Herman, a 6-foot-7, 375-pound offensive tackle out of Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

Herman announced his commitment to the Gators on his Twitter account, and Napier appeared to confirm Herman’s pledge several minutes later via his own account.

Originally from Fort Mill, South Carolina, Herman played in all 10 games last season for the Blue Dragons.

With his commitment, Herman becomes the 25th member of Florida's 2022 class. He'll arrive on campus in June.