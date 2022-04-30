Florida RB Dameon Pierce selected by Houston Texans in fourth round of NFL Draft

Florida running back Dameon Pierce was selected with the second pick of the fourth round Saturday. He went to the Houston Texas with the 107th overall pick during the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over his four-year UF career, Pierce appeared in 50 games with the Gators after signing with the Florida program out of Bainbridge, Georgia, where he was a high school legend.

A four-year starter for Bainbridge, Pierce compiled 6,779 rushing yards and 92 touchdowns. He signed with the Gators as a four-star prospect over offers from Alabama, Florida State and Miami, and Pierce would see the field as a true freshman, where he’d tally 69 carries, 424 rushing yards, two touchdowns and averaged 6.1 yards per rush.

Dameon Pierce was primary running back in 2020

He played a similar role in the 2019 season before becoming UF’s primary running back in 2020, where Pierce led the team in rushing with 503 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

As a result of UF opting for a by-committee approach in the backfield in 2021 with Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright, Pierce recorded just 100 rushes across 13 contests. Regardless, he showed a knack for finding the end zone on the ground and through the air. Pierce accrued 13 touchdowns on the ground and caught 19 passes for 216 yards and trio of touchdowns.

Pierce’s 13 rushing touchdowns and 16 total touchdowns put him tied-for-fifth and tied-for-sixth in a single season in Florida program history.