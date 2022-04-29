Let's try that again: On Day 2, where do NFL experts see Florida Gators going in Rounds 2 and 3?

On Thursday night, quite a few experts had Florida Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam going late in the first round in the NFL Draft.

Considering Elam ended up taken with the 23rd pick by the Buffalo Bills, that's pretty good – especially for Vegas.

So with several experts doing a "re-mock", reflecting the first round results, we go back and see if other Gators may go tonight.

Zachary Carter, defensive tackle

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 66 (third round, Minnesota Vikings/up from Pick No. 106/Jaguars) – The Vikings need some personnel for their new system.

Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 65 (third round, Jaguars/stayed the same) -- The Jaguars take more defensive line talent here, and they've shown interest in Carter.

Neither Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso nor NFL.com's Lance Zierlein have Carter being picked Friday.

Dameon Pierce, running back

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 72 (third round, Seattle Seahawks/stayed the same) -- The Seahawks could obtain a running back in Rounds 3-5. Dameon Pierce is a tough runner with a good second gear.

Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 79 (third round, Los Angeles Chargers/stayed the same) -- Los Angeles adds some running back depth with a power runner to help keep Austin Ekeler healthy.

Neither Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso nor NFL.com's Lance Zierlein have Pierce being picked Friday.