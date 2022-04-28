Former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam drafted 23rd overall by Buffalo Bills

Former Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, held April 28 through April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bills traded up two spots with the Baltimore Ravens, sending picks 25 and 130 for the 23rd pick. According to reports, the Bills spoke to Elam at the NFL Combine so he was on their early-offseason radar.

Following a promising freshman season with the Florida program, Elam — a Riviera Beach, Fla., native — started 21 games combined between the next two seasons.

He finished his sophomore campaign with 39 tackles (28 solo), 1.0 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one fumble recovery, resulting in Elam being selected to the All-SEC first team in 2020.

A minor knee injury limited Elam to just nine games in 2021, and he’d finish the season with 29 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 tackles-for-loss, five pass breakups and an interception.

Elam’s father, Abram Elam, played seven seasons in the NFL from 2005 until 2012, while Elam’s uncle, Matt Elam, also played football at Florida before becoming a first-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft. Nine years later, the similarities between Kaiir and Matt continue.

The NFL Draft will resume at 7 p.m. Friday (rounds 2-3) and noon Saturday (rounds 4-7) and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.