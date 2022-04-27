Where do the NFL experts have Florida Gators going in their mock drafts this season?

Though it's a quieter year than 2021, when Kyle Pitts was a big prize and Kyle Trask figured into plenty of mock drafts, even into the first round, the Florida Gators are still stirring up some interest in this year's mocks heading into Thursday's NFL Draft.

The biggest name for many is cornerback Kaiir Elam, whom experts generally have going either late in the first round or early in the second.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Zachary Carter has a lot of eyes on him, as does tough-running tailback Dameon Pierce.

When it comes to mock drafts, experts can go from a 32-team single-round mock to a full-blown seven-rounder, so not every draft expert is going to be weighing in as much in a mock about all the players, but they still may have some opinions. ESPN's Todd McShay's rankings are not, per se, a mock draft, but instead pure rankings of the draft class.

Here's a look at a sampling of some of the more popular mock drafts and where they have the Gators going in 2022.

UF players in 2022 NFL Draft:DB Kaiir Elam headlines select group of former Gators

How'd they look?:NFL potential on display as former players participate in Florida Gators Pro Day

Kaiir Elam, cornerback

Todd McShay, ESPN: Ranked No. 32 -- Elam is a tall and long corner with outstanding straight-line speed and the versatility to line up on the perimeter and over the slot.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: PIck No. 35 (second round, Cincinnati Bengals) -- He could be a Day 1 starter for Cincinnati.

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: Pick No. 31 (first round, Bengals) -- Elam is a big (6-2, 191), fast (4.39 40) corner who could immediately push to replace Eli Apple as a starter for Cincy's defense ... which couldn't slow down the Rams' passing game in the pivotal moments of Super Bowl 56.

Luke Easterling, USA TODAY Draftwire: Pick No. 41 (second round, Seattle Seahawks) -- This year’s class is loaded with talent at the position, which should give them plenty of solid options at this pick. Elam was able to shut down some of the nation’s most explosive pass-catchers in the SEC.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Pick No. 31 (first round, Bengals) -- After using free agency to shore up their offensive line, the Bengals can use the draft to get some depth at cornerback.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Pick No. 27 (first round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) -- Elam's a physical corner who will take on all comers on the sideline regardless of size or speed.

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Pick No. 27 (first round, Buccaneers) -- Elam has a strong frame and is a fluid mover; he'd be a stout cover guy in the man scheme favored by Bowles.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 47 (second round, Washington Commanders) -- The (Football Team) had major problems at cornerback last year, so they could address the position early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 31 (first round, Bengals) -- Elam has good height and length, but he is a finesse player and a terrible tackler. Getting stronger and tougher is a necessity for Elam to pan out in the NFL.

Zachary Carter, defensive tackle

Todd McShay of ESPN has Carter listed on his board as the No. 115 player overall and No. 6 defensive tackle.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 106 (fourth round, Jacksonville Jaguars) -- The Jaguars are still searching for a replacement for Calais Campbell. Zachary Carter has the quickness and athleticism to perhaps sneak into the first round.

‘Just line me up':Ex-Florida Gators lineman Zach Carter buys into benefits of versatility

Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 65 (third round, Jaguars) -- (The Jaguars) feel Carter is similar to Boogie Basham, who was a second-round pick by the Bills in 2021. Carter could get late first-round contention in the 2022 NFL Draft even though scouts feel he is more of a second-round talent.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Pick No. 183 (sixth round, Patriots)

Dameon Pierce, running back

Todd McShay of ESPN has Pierce listed on his board as the No. 96 player overall and No. 6 running back.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 72 (third round, Seattle Seahawks) -- Rashaad Penny was signed to a 1-year deal, while Chris Carson is an injury waiting to happen. The Seahawks could obtain a running back in Rounds 3-5. Dameon Pierce is a tough runner with a good second gear.

Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 79 (third round, Los Angeles Chargers) -- While Pierce never produced a big stat line, he has the skill set to be a better pro than college player. He was a sleeper, but after a phenomenal Senior Bowl, Pierce could be a second-round pick and end up as the first running back taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Pick No. 153 (fifth round, Seahawks)

Jeremiah Moon, linebacker

Todd McShay of ESPN has Moon listed on his board as the No. 201 player overall and No. 13 outside linebacker.

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 158 (fifth round, Patriots) -- Another versatile player for Bill Belichick. This time, Belichick grabs a defender who can play at linebacker or on the edge.

Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 246 (seventh round, Houston Texans) -- The Texans grab a backup linebacker option.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Pick No. 235 (seventh round, Chargers)

Malik Davis, running back

Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 193 (sixth round, Dallas Cowboys) -- Ezekiel Elliott may not last much longer in Dallas, given his decline in production, so the Cowboys may want to find some depth behind Tony Pollard.

Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com: Pick No. 241 (seventh round, Commanders) -- Washington snatches up some running back depth.

Jean Delance, offensive tackle

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Pick No. 250 (seventh round, Minnesota Vikings)