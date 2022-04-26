Gators podcast: Recruiting around the state, the transfer portal and other UF sports news

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. In today's episode the guys talk about the start of recruiting around the state and country as high school spring practice begins, local kids get visits from Gators coaches, Arch Manning is considering several schools and UF may be one.

In the second portion of the show the guys talk about the transfer portal, Florida football roster numbers, kicker Chris Howard decides to transfer, Billy Napier on his spring speaking tour, Napier sends the message for fans to be patient, NIL deals may be draining money from UF.

In the final section of the show topics will range from Gator baseball and softball loosing over the weekend, Men's tennis is ready for a deep run to the National Championship.

