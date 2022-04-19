Florida Gators quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to enter name into NCAA transfer portal

Graham Hall
Gator Sports
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson will enter his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, The Gainesville Sun confirmed Tuesday. Corey Bender of Gators Online was the first to report Del Rio-Wilson’s intentions to leave Gators football program.

A former four-star signee in the class of 2021, Del Rio-Wilson didn’t see the field as a true freshman, and he found himself third in the pecking order at the conclusion of spring camp following Jack Miller’s arrival on campus. 

Del Rio-Wilson saw the field in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Orange and Blue game, though both of his pass attempts fell incomplete. 

Florida Gators quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (8) smiles with the ball during the second half during the Orange and Blue Spring Game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, April 14, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Gators will still have four QBs on scholarship

A Cartersville, Georgia, native, Del Rio-Wilson leaves the Gators with four signal-callers on scholarship. In addition to Anthony Richardson, Jalen Kitna and Miller, UF will add three-star quarterback signee Max Brown in June.

Now that Florida's spring camp is officially in the books, the Gators and coach Billy Napier have turned their attention to talent acquisition — which can't occur without players departing the program. Del Rio-Wilson may be the first to explore an exit from Gainesville, though he certainly won't be the last. 

