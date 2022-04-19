Florida Gators quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to enter name into NCAA transfer portal

Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson will enter his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, The Gainesville Sun confirmed Tuesday. Corey Bender of Gators Online was the first to report Del Rio-Wilson’s intentions to leave Gators football program.

A former four-star signee in the class of 2021, Del Rio-Wilson didn’t see the field as a true freshman, and he found himself third in the pecking order at the conclusion of spring camp following Jack Miller’s arrival on campus.

Del Rio-Wilson saw the field in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Orange and Blue game, though both of his pass attempts fell incomplete.

Gators will still have four QBs on scholarship

A Cartersville, Georgia, native, Del Rio-Wilson leaves the Gators with four signal-callers on scholarship. In addition to Anthony Richardson, Jalen Kitna and Miller, UF will add three-star quarterback signee Max Brown in June.

Now that Florida's spring camp is officially in the books, the Gators and coach Billy Napier have turned their attention to talent acquisition — which can't occur without players departing the program. Del Rio-Wilson may be the first to explore an exit from Gainesville, though he certainly won't be the last.