GatorSports podcast: Orange and Blue game kicked off Billy Napier regime, how did it go?

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. In today's episode the guys talk about the Orange and Blue spring game. The guys discuss what they saw at the game and what fans can take away from the game.

Other topics on the show, the Napier regime begins, Anthony Richardson is QB1 no doubt, the defense had a hard time stopping Richardson, Napier's thoughts on Richardson, Richardson's speeding ticket, How else stood out on the offense, Kimber shows out, the defensive line looked a little week, Burney and Miller tackled everyone, the walk-ons played well, Florida will need transfers to make things work, What about the kickers.

In the last portion of the show the guys talk about Florida Gators basketball recruiting, Gators gymnastics in the NCAA championship.

