Eustis WR Tyree Patterson becomes first 2023 prospect to commit to Billy Napier at Florida

Florida football's recruiting efforts during the Orange and Blue game may not have been immediately rewarded in the form of commitments, though there’s reason to believe the Gators are reaping the rewards behind the scenes.

Coach Billy Napier has implied the program has silent commits in the class of 2023, and UF continued to welcome a significant crowd of potential prospects over the course of the spring, both at mid-week practices and Saturday sessions.

But the Gators only had to wait a few days after the conclusion of Florida’s intrasquad scrimmage to land a commitment publicly from Tyree Patterson, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver out of Eustis, Fla.

Three-star receiver second commitment of 2023 class

Patterson, a three-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to the program late Sunday.

​​“Glad to announce I am committed to the University Of Florida,” Patterson wrote on his Twitter account. “I’m glad to be a Gator.”

Patterson had yet to receive a scholarship offer from a Power-Five football program until UF wide receivers coach Keary Colbert extended an offer to the wideout. His commitment makes him Napier’s first addition in the 2023 class, and UF’s second pledge overall in the current recruiting class.

Aaron Gates, a four-star prospect out of Sharpsburg, Georgia, committed to the Gators back in August of 2021 and has remained solid in his commitment throughout the coaching change in Gainesville.

Considering Florida expects to compete for blue-chip prospects, Patterson’s three-star designation may come as a disappointment to some. He Patterson shared some words of wisdom in the aftermath of his commitment.

“Rankings don’t matter, someone will recognize you,” Patterson wrote. “Just put the work in and don’t stop.”