Billy Napier makes his sideline debut at Orange and Blue game | Live coverage

Following 14 spring practice sessions in Gainesville, Billy Napier’s first Orange and Blue game with the Florida Gators football team has finally arrived.

The Gators split into two teams prior to Thursday night’s game, and it wasn’t just the players who have been temporarily divided. From the assistant coaches to the creative content team, the Gators have divided the football program in half to simulate a regular-season contest.

Considering the game is being held on Thursday night instead of the typical Saturday afternoon, the program has attempted to draw a crowd by using a combination of a competitive format and incentives for fans in attendance. We’ll know soon if the effort will lead to Florida’s first spring game in three years being a well-attended event.

5:00 p.m. | Gator Walk under way

Florida cheer teams lead the way as fans wait for first-year coach Billy Napier and the players.

5:15 p.m. | Coach Billy Napier makes first pre-game Gator Walk

Fans got an up-close glimpse at the new football coach as Billy Napier and the Gators players made their way into Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for tonight's 7:30 p.m. spring game.