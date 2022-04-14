Are the Florida Gators going to wear black uniforms? Reports say they're in the works

Are we finally going to see the Florida Gators stray from their blue and orange traditions?

According to a report, new coach Billy Napier wants it to happen.

Napier told Sports Illustrated that the Gators will wear black uniforms, though probably not in 2022, but soon.

“We’re gonna wear black uniforms here at the University of Florida,” Napier told SI. “But each one of those uniforms that we wear we are going to auction off and we’re gonna sell those and take the money and we’re gonna give that to families that maybe had some type of injury and setback and are living a little bit different lifestyle as a result of their military service and their setback.”

Follow tonight's game:Billy Napier and Florida Gators players on the field for Orange and Blue game | Live updates

Happy to see Napier:Florida football fans excited to get first look at Napier-led Gators at spring game

Napier added the team's apparel maker, Jordan Brand, likely won't have enough time to make the uniforms for the upcoming season, and it's more likely for 2023.