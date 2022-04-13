How to watch Florida Gators in Orange and Blue football game on live stream

This year's Orange and Blue game is as much of an unveiling as anything else.

It's a first look at the Florida Gators' new coach, Billy Napier, and what he brings to the table. It's also a look at who might emerge as starters, leaders and stars for the Gators for the upcoming season.

Thursday night's game will also answer questions for Gators fans. Is Anthony Richardson the top quarterback? Who has come back from injury? Who has improved by leaps and bounds?

Where and when is the Orange and Blue game being held?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday

How can I watch the Florida Gators in the Orange and Blue football game?

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

Replay: On Friday on SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen the Florida Gators in the Orange and Blue football game on radio?

Radio: Gators Sports Network (For affiliates and to listen online, click here.)