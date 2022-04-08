Florida Gators football player Lamar Goods announces intention to enter NCAA transfer portal

Defensive tackle Lamar Goods on the Florida football team intends to enter his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, the redshirt sophomore announced Friday afternoon on his Instagram account.

By 5 p.m., Goods had yet to officially enter the transfer portal.

"I wanna start by thanking everyone at the University of Florida and that i appreciate and care for all that you have done for me," Goods wrote. "But after long and hard talks with my family I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I am excited to see where this next chapter in my life takes my academic and football career but will always be proud that I was a gator thank you GATOR NATION."

Goods played sparingly during his two seasons with the Gators, recording a lone tackle during his time with the UF program. Since UF opened spring camp March 15, Goods was seen leaving spring practice early on multiple occasions, for reasons unknown.

Defensive line a pressing need for UF

The continued improvement along the interior of the defensive line remains a pressing need for the Gators.

Aside from junior Gervon Dexter, Florida has multiple inexperienced defensive tackles vying for reps after graduating transfer defensive tackles Antonio Valentino, Daquan Newkirk and Tyrone Truesdell.

Goods was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 36 overall defensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class.