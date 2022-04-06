Florida's Spring Game is next week, has spring practice been enough for the Gators to get right?

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. Expect quality analysis of the Gators program from Graham and David, along with interviews of guests from around the college football landscape and the Gators sports world. In today's episode the guys talk about the Gators tight ends, the new practice facility, covering practice, what happened at the scrimmage, sports betting, the running backs, offensive line development, Gator baseball, Gator Lacrosse, Florida Gymnastics competes for NCAA championship.

