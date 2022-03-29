For Florida Gators football there is no time to waste in Spring

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. Expect quality analysis of the Gators program from Graham and David, along with interviews of guests from around the college football landscape and the Gators sports world. In today's episode the guys talk about Emory Jones leaving and Anthony Richardson taking the helm, assistant coaches, Billy Napier's approach to practice, What we have seen at practice, wide receivers and tight ends need to step up, Tod Golden is the new men's basketball head coach, Tyree Appleby will not return, top prospect decommits, and more Florida Gators talk.

Breakdown:

:30 Welcome back

1:30 UF football practice is in full swing, Lets talk about it.

3:30 Emory Jones departs and Anthony Richardson is back to full strength

11:15 Where might Emory Jones land

12:00 What have we seen in Spring practice so far

12:15 The assistant coaches have come out in drives

14:25 Napier has to trust the assistants

16:30 How is practice structured now under Napier

23:20 How will the wide receivers develop, who will be the go to

27:30 There seems to be hope in the Gators locker room

29:30 Lets talk UF men’s basketball new coach Todd Golden

33:30 Coaches are changing around the SEC

35:00 Will Golden be the next Donovan, who knows

39:45 Tyree Appleby will not come back once more

Draft Talk:After six seasons at collegiate level, Jean Delance looking to prove worth to NFL teams

The Gators Defense:New players and a new leader in Sean Spencer

UF Pro Day:NFL potential on display as former players participate in Florida Gators Pro Day

Whitley's Words:No more Bloomin' Onion? The Outback Bowl now will be called Tampa Bay Bowl

Did you miss an episode of the show? Do you want to catch up on the show?

Check out the show page for past episodes.

GatorSports clips - Omny.fm