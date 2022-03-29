For Florida Gators football there is no time to waste in Spring
Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports. Expect quality analysis of the Gators program from Graham and David, along with interviews of guests from around the college football landscape and the Gators sports world. In today's episode the guys talk about Emory Jones leaving and Anthony Richardson taking the helm, assistant coaches, Billy Napier's approach to practice, What we have seen at practice, wide receivers and tight ends need to step up, Tod Golden is the new men's basketball head coach, Tyree Appleby will not return, top prospect decommits, and more Florida Gators talk.
Breakdown:
:30 Welcome back
1:30 UF football practice is in full swing, Lets talk about it.
3:30 Emory Jones departs and Anthony Richardson is back to full strength
11:15 Where might Emory Jones land
12:00 What have we seen in Spring practice so far
12:15 The assistant coaches have come out in drives
14:25 Napier has to trust the assistants
16:30 How is practice structured now under Napier
23:20 How will the wide receivers develop, who will be the go to
27:30 There seems to be hope in the Gators locker room
29:30 Lets talk UF men’s basketball new coach Todd Golden
33:30 Coaches are changing around the SEC
35:00 Will Golden be the next Donovan, who knows
39:45 Tyree Appleby will not come back once more
Draft Talk:After six seasons at collegiate level, Jean Delance looking to prove worth to NFL teams
The Gators Defense:New players and a new leader in Sean Spencer
UF Pro Day:NFL potential on display as former players participate in Florida Gators Pro Day
Whitley's Words:No more Bloomin' Onion? The Outback Bowl now will be called Tampa Bay Bowl
Did you miss an episode of the show? Do you want to catch up on the show?
Check out the show page for past episodes.