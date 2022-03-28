Florida Gators football Pro Day for NFL prospects

The Florida Gators football program is holding this year's Pro Day today from the indoor practice facility.

Follow along below with Gator Sports and Gainesville Sun beat writer Graham Hall.

Sixteen draft-eligible Gators from the 2021 roster, including Malik Davis, Jean Delance, Zachary Carter, Kaiir Elam, Jeremiah Moon, Dameon Pierce, and Stewart Reese, among others, will showcase their talents in front of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Former Florida players Kyree Campbell and Brett DioGuardi will also participate in this year's Pro Day.

Six Pro Day participants played in all-star games: Carter (Senior Bowl), Jean Delance (East-West Shrine Bowl), Pierce (Senior Bowl), Reese (Hula Bowl), Tyrone Truesdell (Shrine Bowl) and Antonio Valentino (Hula Bowl).

The Gators were also represented at the NFL Scouting Combine. Carter, Elam, Moon and Pierce traveled to Indianapolis earlier this month.

Follow along with Graham Hall at UF pro day | 10:35 a.m.